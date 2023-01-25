Epiphone goes low on price with its new $379 Newport bass – and there's an El Capitan J-200 acoustic four-string too

By Rob Laing
published

Who doesn't have space on the rack for a bargain bass?

Epiphone
(Image credit: Epiphone)

Everybody needs a bass… especially bassists, who need several, but for recording or the essential skills of rhythm and songwriting groove, a bass guitar is a wide purchase for all musicians. Short scale basses are even better news for guitar players, so when a reissued Newport model from Epiphone comes straight in at an affordable price-point, we're very interested. And the company also has an acoustic model based on its iconic J-200 guitar to debut too.

Epiphone

(Image credit: Epiphone)

The Epiphone Newport Bass first debuted as an original model in 1961 and those Coronet-esque curves still hold up today.  The 30.5-inch scale length and 'Medium C' neck profile make it a great bass to transition from electric guitar to as well.

Pickups here are a Bass Sidewinder in the neck and TB PRO in the bridge with master volume and tone controls alongside a blend knob that's a welcome touch for creating your own special balance between the pickup sounds. 

Woods are a trusty combo of mahogany body and neck, with an Indian laurel fretboard on this reissue since rosewood is now a more premium option for Gibson (and indeed Fender) brands. 

Epiphone

(Image credit: Epiphone)

The back of the body also features a belly contour for comfort. The  Epiphone Newport is available is Classic Cherry finish, alongside 'custom' California Coral, Sunset Yellow, and Pacific Blue.

Order from Sweetwater in the US for $379 (opens in new tab) and Andertons in the UK for £339 (opens in new tab). Thomann are also offering it for an even sweeter deal at £333 (opens in new tab)

Image 1 of 2
Epiphone
(Image credit: Epiphone)

Epiphone has also unveiled the El Capitan J-200 Studio Bass – the four-string take on the iconic J-200 flattop acoustic guitar

Another short scale bass, it's also 30.5-inch like the Newport with a 20-fret Indian laurel fretboard with solid Sitka spruce top and laminate mahogany back and sides. 

It's electro too, featuring Fishman's ubiquitous but reliable Sonicore system that places a Volume and Tone control subtly inside the soundhole.  

Epiphone

(Image credit: Epiphone)

The Epiphone El Capitan J-200 Studio Bass is $699 at Sweetwater in the US (opens in new tab) and £639 at Andertons in the UK (opens in new tab). Thomann are also offering it for £615 (opens in new tab)

Epiphone

(Image credit: Epiphone)
Rob Laing
Rob Laing
Guitars Editor, MusicRadar

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 