Epiphone goes low on price with its new $379 Newport bass – and there's an El Capitan J-200 acoustic four-string too

Everybody needs a bass… especially bassists, who need several, but for recording or the essential skills of rhythm and songwriting groove, a bass guitar is a wide purchase for all musicians. Short scale basses are even better news for guitar players, so when a reissued Newport model from Epiphone comes straight in at an affordable price-point, we're very interested. And the company also has an acoustic model based on its iconic J-200 guitar to debut too.

(Image credit: Epiphone)

The Epiphone Newport Bass first debuted as an original model in 1961 and those Coronet-esque curves still hold up today. The 30.5-inch scale length and 'Medium C' neck profile make it a great bass to transition from electric guitar to as well.

Pickups here are a Bass Sidewinder in the neck and TB PRO in the bridge with master volume and tone controls alongside a blend knob that's a welcome touch for creating your own special balance between the pickup sounds.

Woods are a trusty combo of mahogany body and neck, with an Indian laurel fretboard on this reissue since rosewood is now a more premium option for Gibson (and indeed Fender) brands.

(Image credit: Epiphone)

The back of the body also features a belly contour for comfort. The Epiphone Newport is available is Classic Cherry finish, alongside 'custom' California Coral, Sunset Yellow, and Pacific Blue.

Order from Sweetwater in the US for $379 (opens in new tab) and Andertons in the UK for £339 (opens in new tab). Thomann are also offering it for an even sweeter deal at £333 (opens in new tab).

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Epiphone) (Image credit: Epiphone)

Epiphone has also unveiled the El Capitan J-200 Studio Bass – the four-string take on the iconic J-200 flattop acoustic guitar.

Another short scale bass, it's also 30.5-inch like the Newport with a 20-fret Indian laurel fretboard with solid Sitka spruce top and laminate mahogany back and sides.

It's electro too, featuring Fishman's ubiquitous but reliable Sonicore system that places a Volume and Tone control subtly inside the soundhole.

(Image credit: Epiphone)

The Epiphone El Capitan J-200 Studio Bass is $699 at Sweetwater in the US (opens in new tab) and £639 at Andertons in the UK (opens in new tab). Thomann are also offering it for £615 (opens in new tab).