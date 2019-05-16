Epiphone announces Dave Rude Flying V Outfit

Epiphone has partnered with Tesla guitarist Dave Rude for the Ltd Ed Dave Rude Flying V electric guitar.

The Alpine White-finished Flying V boasts a red pearloid pickguard, coil-splittable ProBucker humbuckers, Grover Rotomatic machineheads, jumbo frets on a white-finished hard maple fretboard, plus a Graph Tech nut.

“The more I played it, the more I fell in love with the guitar,” Dave told us earlier this year.

That fretboard makes it pop out even more... I think it’s for people who want to look a little bit different

“You can reach up high on the neck, it’s light but there’s tons of tone and looks cool - all the usual stuff people like about Vs.

“I like the fact that it is different to a regular white V; the pure alpine gives it a different look. The frets are actually wood; it’s a hard maple neck with a UV white gloss - so it is wood, not some weird sort of plastic or anything!

“That fretboard makes it pop out even more... I think it’s for people who want to look a little bit different.”

The Epiphone Dave Rude Flying V is available now for $799 - pop over to Epiphone for more info.