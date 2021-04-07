Epiphone and Jared James Nichols want you to share the Gold Glory with new signature Les Paul Custom

Jared James Nichols is building quite a reputation for great gear with his name on, after his Blackstar amps and original Old Glory Epiphone, he's going for gold with another Les Paul signature guitar.

(Image credit: Epiphone)

"’Gold Glory’ is an icon of a guitar,” says a very proud Jared James Nichols. “Between the beauty of the tone, and glitter of the gold, it is breathtaking and bold. It’s simplistic, and powerful, a complete classic, yet rooted in today."

(Image credit: Epiphone)

There's definitely a refreshing freedom to be found in Nichols' single Seymour Duncan P-90 approach, as he explained to us last year in the video below, the restrictions force him to be more inventive with his hands and using the guitar's controls.

Alongside that pickup, this new limited edition model features Double Gold Aged finish, an ebony fingerboard with traditional block inlays, Grover Rotomatic tuners, and comes with an EpiLite case.

The Jared James Nichols Gold Glory Les Paul Custom is $699 / £649. More info at Epiphone.