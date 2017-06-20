Elysia’s new ‘colouring box’ plugin shows great Karacter

Elysia’s new Karacter plugin is a multi-faceted processor that’s designed to add colour to your audio. It promises “mastering-grade saturation, tube-inspired distortion and glorious destruction”.

You can process each channel individually, and these can be set up for linked or unlinked stereo, and linked or unlinked M/S operation. There are integrated mix stages for parallel processing, and a dedicated Color control.

Karacter actually comprises two plugins: the fully-fledged Master version and the trimmed-down Mix edition, which offers a simplified control and feature set.

Find out more on the Plugin Alliance website, where Karacter can be purchased for $199. It’s available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and costs $199. A 14-day demo is available should you wish to try before you buy.