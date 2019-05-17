Elton John and Taron Egerton perform Rocket Man together as movie premieres

Elton John biopic Rocketman premiered in Cannes last night, with both its star, Taron Egerton, and subject in attendance.

The high point of the evening came at the party afterwards, though, when the pair took to the stage - with Elton playing the piano, naturally - to perform an abridged version of the song that gave the new movie its name.

Early reviews for Rocketman have been broadly positive, with critics praising its fantastical, music-heavy take on Elton’s rise to fame and hedonistic lifetsyle. Its producers will be hoping that it can emulate the success of last year’s Bohemian Rhapsody, the award-winning Queen biopic that broke box office records.

Rocketman will be released in the UK on 22 May and in the US on 31 May.