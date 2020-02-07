Elon Musk boasts that his EDM track is the “8th hottest song on SoundCloud!”

As you may have heard, tech entrepreneur Elon Music has followed-up his first foray into the world of electronic music with Don’t Doubt ur Vibe, a remarkably unremarkable EDM track that features (we think) the Tesla CEO on heavily-processed vocals.

However, despite its lack of distinguishing features - other than the fact that it’s produced by Elon Musk, of course - the song quickly raced to number 8 in SoundCloud’s most-played chart, and it seems that the SpaceX founder was pretty jazzed about it. In fact, he took to Twitter to boast about his achievement.

8th hottest song on Soundcloud!!https://t.co/5FJNJYc9kA pic.twitter.com/PmoBYJL4inFebruary 5, 2020

We sense that his celebratory missive may be slightly tongue-in-cheek, and it’s not clear if Musk has plans to take his music career any further, but given that Don’t Doubt ur Vibe is now at number 7 in the SoundCloud chart, he’s certainly got some momentum behind him.