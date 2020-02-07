More

Elon Musk boasts that his EDM track is the “8th hottest song on SoundCloud!”

And now it’s climbed to number 7!

Elon Musk in the studio
(Image credit: Elon Musk/Twitter)

As you may have heard, tech entrepreneur Elon Music has followed-up his first foray into the world of electronic music with Don’t Doubt ur Vibe, a remarkably unremarkable EDM track that features (we think) the Tesla CEO on heavily-processed vocals.

However, despite its lack of distinguishing features - other than the fact that it’s produced by Elon Musk, of course  - the song quickly raced to number 8 in SoundCloud’s most-played chart, and it seems that the SpaceX founder was pretty jazzed about it. In fact, he took to Twitter to boast about his achievement.

We sense that his celebratory missive may be slightly tongue-in-cheek, and it’s not clear if Musk has plans to take his music career any further, but given that Don’t Doubt ur Vibe is now at number 7 in the SoundCloud chart, he’s certainly got some momentum behind him.

