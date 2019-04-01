Elon Musk discovering Auto-Tune in rap tribute to Harambe is as crazy as it sounds

April Fool’s day always brings about a few WTF moments: you can check out some of the best (and worst) in our round-up .

One story that we’re still struggling to get our heads around is this track from the enigmatic Elon Musk, who took to his Emo G Soundcloud account to drop this rather strange tribute to the late Harambe .

Far be it for us to say that rap music of today is somewhat contrived and that anyone with Auto-Tune can create a mumble-rap masterpiece, but perhaps this was what the billionaire was highlighting when he penned RIP Harambe?

What is slightly confusing us is that it was released on 30 March, and not the more obvious 1 April, but then the Tesla owner is more of an out-of-the-box thinker than most.

It's unclear as to whether Elon's current partner, Grimes, has influenced this brief sojourn into the world of music. Unfortunately, it seems that his hip-hop endeavours may be short lived, as he’s already deemed Emo G records a failure.