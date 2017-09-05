Elliott Garage has released a new iOS emulation of the Roland TR-606 drum machine

The TR-606 is traditionally considered to be one of Roland’s lesser-known drum machines (in comparison to the 808 and 909, at any rate) but there are actually quite a few emulations of it doing the rounds, both software and hardware.

The latest comes from Elliott Garage in the form of the EGDR606, an iOS app that promises the feel of a vintage drum machine. There’s a 16-step sequencer, 16 programmable patterns, and parameter editing of each drum kit piece. There’s also Audiobus, Ableton Link, Inter-App Audio and Korg Wist support.

EGDR606 can be purchased now from the Apple App Store and is priced at £1.99/$1.99.