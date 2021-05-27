Elektron’s Power Handle BP-1 makes the Model:Cycles and Model:Samples truly portable, and could be the accessory you actually need

In what looks like a fine marriage of style and function, Elektron has released the Power Handle BP-1 for its Model:Cycles groovebox and Model:Samples sampler

As its name suggests, this adds both battery power and a handle to the aforementioned devices, meaning that you can make music with them anywhere you like.

Power Handle BP-1 seems to be an ingenious solution to a genuine problem - something that can’t be said of all music technology accessories. You’ll need four AA batteries to get it working and, once attached, the handle can also be flipped back to serve as an angled stand.

At $49/€49, the price seems pretty reasonable, too; you can find out more and order the Power Handle BP-1 on the Elektron website.