Elektron makes Overbridge just Overbridge again... and yes, it’s free once more

Elektron has made what will be a very popular decision to make Overbridge free for all compatible products.

This comes after the Swedish firm decided to split its software editor into both Basic and Premium editions, with the latter costing $69/€79 back when Digitakt was released earlier this year.

We’re sure most users will see the u-turn as a positive move going forward, though we’re not too sure what those who had already paid for the premium version will make of it.

So what does this all mean? Well, in a nutshell normal service has been resumed. You will get all the features in both Premium and Basic editions of Overbridge for free.

The new update will be available in February 2018 and compatible with Analog Keys, Analog Heat, Digitakt, Analog Four MKI/MKII and Analog Rytm MKI/MKII. More information can be found on the Elektron website .

Overbridge main features