More

Electro-Harmonix adds the Q-Tron Envelope Controlled Filter to its Nano range of effects pedals

By

Get funky for less

We love Electro-Harmonix's Nano range; it's all about streamlining the analogue goodness of its classic effects for your pedalboards, so any addition to it is always good news. So welcome the Q-Tron Envelope Controlled Filter.

This new Nano version is an upgrade to the Micro unit; a smaller case and XX that's built for funk empowerment. 

EHX

(Image credit: EHX / Getty )

The Q-Tron Nano is a simply pedal to use; Volume adjusts the level, Drive controls the filter sweep's sensitivity to your playing, the Q control sets the peak for the filter and affects how dramatic the effect is. 

Added depth comes from the three modes that control the frequency range for the Q filter and as the video at the top shows, it's great for bass as well as electric guitar. 

The Q-Tron Nano is $106.40. More info at EHX

Rob Laing
Rob Laing

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before that I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. 