Add throb and wobble and save ‘board space with Electro-Harmonix’s Nano Pulsar Variable Shape Stereo Tremolo

Electro-Harmonix has added its Pulsar Variable Shape Stereo Tremolo to its Nano range of compact guitar effects pedals. Boasting an expanded set of controls, the Nano Pulsar offers guitar players a choice of waveshapes and mono or stereo operation.

In a regular mono guitar rig, the Pulsar Nano operates as a regular tremolo pedal, but a full-spectrum panning effect can be achieved in stereo.

The Nano Pulsar controls are simple. There are dials for Volume, Rate, Depth and Shape, with a toggle switch for alternating between Triangle and Square modes.

The Volume knob sets the pedal’s output level. Rate adjusts the speed of the tremolo or panning effect and is helpfully indicated by an LED that flashes in time with the waveform. Depth controls how much of the effect you have in your signal, allowing for subtle throb to more full-on chop and beyond.

(Image credit: Electro-Harmonix )

Finally, the Shape control does a lot of the heavy lifting, cycling through a series of tremolo waveforms, including falling and rising sawtooth, narrow and wide pulse width, triangle and square waves. And you can dial in some off-the-wall asymmetric styles of tremolo.

The Nano Pulsar Variable Shape Stereo Tremolo is housed in a die-cast aluminium enclosure, and is powered by a 9V DC power supply. Priced $99, it is available now. See Electro-Harmonix for more details.