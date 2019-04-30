Dunable made a guitar you can smoke out of

Stoner rock has long been a celebration of cannabis consumption, but never have guitar and marijuana been quite so capably combined as in this custom electric guitar, which you can actually smoke out of.

LA luthier Dunable is behind the build, which features a compartment for resin, and an outlet on the electric’s upper horn.

Lord knows how you’d clean the thing, but it’s certainly novel.

The guitar was put together for LA’s Psycho Smokeout festival, which took place on 20 April this year and was raffled off to one lucky winner. High stakes, indeed…