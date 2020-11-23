Dunable Guitars' new DE Series offers custom metal-friendly guitars at affordable prices

Dunable guitars has launched the DE Series, a more affordable South Korean production line range of electric guitars that are a similarly configurable yet more affordable alternative to its US custom models.

Comprising the Cyclops and R2 solidbodies, the DE Series is built to riff, and ships with high-output Dunable Cthulhu humbuckers as standard. Players have the option of switching up the pickups to Dunable USA sets. Grizzy, D90, Direwolf, Slugwolf, Baphomet and Bigfoot pickup sets available for an additional $225.

You can also upgrade the hardware to a set of Gotoh locking tuners for $120, have a custom setup for $60, and a hard case for $150 (the DE Series models ship with a gig-bag).

Dunable Guitars has been the go-to brand for metal players such as Spirit Adrift's Nate Garrett. With a starting price of $1,099 for the Cyclops, $1,199 for the R2, the DE Series is a lot friendlier on the wallet, yet it still retains many of the US models' premium features.

The Cyclops comes in Gloss Black or Tobacco Sunburst, the R2 in Matte Black or Tobacco Sunburst.

Only two models are available as yet, with pre-orders open and guitars shipping in early spring 2021.

See Dunable Guitars for more details.