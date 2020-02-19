More

Dumble tones for $849? VHT Amps returns with something special

By

The VHT D-Fifty is a 50-watt handwired head that takes influence from one of the most expensive amps in the world

The Dumble Overdrive Special is one of the most exclusive and expensive amps in the world – if one ever comes up. But how about getting in its rarefied tonal zone for $849? VHT's new D-Fifty.

The single input amp has a three-way Bright, Mid Boost and Jazz Rock voicing switches with a three-band EQ giving you access to a wide range of boutique flavoured tones.

(Image credit: VHT Amps)

Impressively for its price, the D-Fifty / D-50H handwired on eyelet boards with three 12AX7 preamps and two Ruby Tubes 6L6GC output tubes. 

(Image credit: VHT)

The amp includes a two button footswitch to activate the preamp boost and overdrive section of the amp. This offers drive and level controls, and the power amp section has a master volume control and a Presence control. 

(Image credit: VHT)

Head over to VHTamp.com for more info.