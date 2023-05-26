Dua Lipa’s Barbie single Dance The Night lands with production from Mark Ronson: “This Ken helped make a whole soundtrack,” he says

By Ben Rogerson
published

Tame Impala, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress and Haim will also appear

Already shaping up to be the best meta doll-based comedy of the year, director Greta Gerwig’s forthcoming Barbie movie just got a little realer with the release of Dua Lipa’s Dance The Night, the first song to be taken from its soundtrack album.

The song - which was written by Andrew Wyatt, Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa and Mark Ronson - is a suitably knowing slice of 21st century disco in Lipa’s signature style. It was produced by Wyatt, Mark Ronson and Picard Brothers.

Ronson also serves as executive producer on the Barbie soundtrack, which Rolling Stone reports will feature contributions from Ava Max, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Fifty Fifty, Gayle, Haim, Ice Spice, Kali, Karol G, Khalid, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress, Tame Impala, and the Kid Laroi. Actor Ryan Gosling - who plays Ken in the movie alongside Margot Robbie’s Barbie - is also believed to be making an appearance.

Dua Lipa previously worked with Ronson on Electricity, a single from his ‘supergroup duo’ Silk City, which also features Diplo.

Confirming his involvement in the Barbie project on Twitter, Ronson said: “This Ken helped make a whole soundtrack.” We can’t wait to hear it.

