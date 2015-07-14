Zildjian unveils low-volume L80 cymbals

Zildjian has kicked off a busy Summer NAMM show by revealing a host of new additions.

The big (or should that be quiet) hitter of the announcement is Zildjian's new low-volume cymbals, the L80s. These metals are said to be 80% quieter than traditional cymbals, meaning you can play to your heart's content without enraging the neighbours.

Here's the science part; Zildjian says this reduction in sound is possible thanks to the combination of a specialised pattern devised by the top bods at Zildjian's Sound Lab and the proprietary alloy used.

Several sizes are available - 13” and 14” hats, 14” and 16” crash and 18” crash ride.