Zildjian unveils low-volume L80 cymbals
Zildjian L80 Cymbals
Zildjian has kicked off a busy Summer NAMM show by revealing a host of new additions.
The big (or should that be quiet) hitter of the announcement is Zildjian's new low-volume cymbals, the L80s. These metals are said to be 80% quieter than traditional cymbals, meaning you can play to your heart's content without enraging the neighbours.
Read more: Zildjian 2019 K/K Sweet/Oriental
Here's the science part; Zildjian says this reduction in sound is possible thanks to the combination of a specialised pattern devised by the top bods at Zildjian's Sound Lab and the proprietary alloy used.
Several sizes are available - 13” and 14” hats, 14” and 16” crash and 18” crash ride.
Zildjian K Custom Dark
Next up we have two new models for the K Custom Dark line. The range has now been expanded to also include 19” and 20” crash cymbals.
Zildjian Premium and Rolling cymbal bags
Also fresh off the Zildjian production line is a new batch of premium cymbal bags and cases. The 24” Rolling Cymbal Vault (pictured) is the daddy of the group, holding up to ten metals and featuring a sturdy moulded polytheylene shell for extra protection. Also new are the 22” and 24” Premium bags.
Zildjian EarPeace Hearing Protection
Smashing Zildjian's finest metals all day long can take its toll on your ears (unless you've opted for the L80s, of course), so thankfully the Big Z has these for us, new HD Hearing Protection from EarPeace.
These universal plugs are said to be almost invisible when in use but cut those potentially damaging tones and frequencies.
Z-Gear
It's not just big items like new cymbals and cases that Zildjian has up its sleeve - there's also a smattering of new additions to the company's Z-Gear line.
We're talking a laptop backpack, Weekender bag (pictured) and mobile battery pack. There's also the perfect antidote to those energy-sapping sets, the Klean Kanteen water bottle, which will help you get through the gig by keeping hydrated. Oh, and you can play the gig while looking stylish as hell thanks to Zildjian's new work shirt.