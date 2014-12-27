Win a Rock Science Drum Trivia game

Not find the drum goodies under the tree that you were hoping for this festive period? Worry not, as we have a cracking post-Christmas gift for one lucky person to win.

Think you're the king of drum trivia? Reckon you know all there is to know about Bonzo, Grohl, Peart and co? The new Rock Science Drum Trivia game will put your knowledge to the test. A game for two to six players, Rock Science is a classic board game where players must make it all the way around the board by answering questions about the great and the good of the drum world.

Non drummers can also get in on the act as there are three difficulty levels, ranging from drum geek testing Scientist questions to general music Poser teasers.

Even better, we have a copy of the game to give away. To enter just email rhythm@futurenet.com with the subject line 'Rock Science' before 31 December 2014 and we will pick one lucky winner.