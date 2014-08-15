Win a performance slot at the Scottish Drum Fair

This year's Scottish Drum Fair will feature some of the hottest drum talent around, with Steve White, Robin Guy and Gabor Dornyei already confirmed for the event.

And you could join them on the bill!

The show's organizers, in association with Rhythm and Musicradar, are running a special competition for one lucky, talented drummer to perform a 20-minute set at the show.

It doesn't matter whether you're a hot rising star, bedroom drummer, pub player or a seasoned drummer that missed out on superstardom, you're all welcome to enter.

All you have to do to stand a chance of making it onto the bill is record a video of between two and five minutes in length of you playing at the kit. Then, head here, register and submit a link to your clip.

Videos will then be posted on the SDF's Facebook page, with a winner announced on 10 October. The competition is open until 29 September.

As well as the chance to share the same stage as the great and good of the drum world, the winner will also bag one year endorsement with Evans and ProMark, a mentoring session with a professional in preparation for the performance and full hospitality on the day. The winner's performance will also be filmed in full.

The Scottish Drum Fair takes place at St Mungo's High School, Falkirk on 2 November.

For more details visit www.scottishdrumfair.co.uk.