Win a BC Gigster worth £799!

If you've picked up the brand new issue of Rhythm (and if you haven't, why not?), you'll see that we're giving away a BC Gigster to one lucky reader.

The Gigster is a backside-shaking device that allows you to feel bass frequency through your throne top. Pretty nifty,right?

It's used by the likes of Tommy Lee, Gavin Harrison, Kenny Aronoff, Will Calhoun and Billy Cobham, so you know it must be pretty awesome.

Even better, the BC Gigster is worth a cool £799 (rather than the £599 mentioned in the magazine), so the winner is getting even more than they bargained for.

To enter, head to the BC Gigster competition page and answer a simple question. The competition closes 21 October 2013.