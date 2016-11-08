What is the best new drum hardware of 2016?

We've added a new category to our Best in drums polls this year, and for good reason. 2016 saw a considerable explosion of drum companies turning their hand to exceptional hardware pieces - from bass drum pedals to entire new ranges, and we couldn't let that go unnoticed.

Hardware is such an important but personal thing for each drummer, so it's amazing that we have so much choice these days. Whether you prefer a sturdy, reliable bass drum pedal or lightweight stands that take the pain out of gigging, there's plenty to choose from on this list. So, what hardware caught your eye this year?

Want to vote in other Best in drums 2016 categories? Have your say here.