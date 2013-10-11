Weekend Woodshed

WHEN COPELAND WAS A YOUNG ONE

Ooh look, what's this… Stewart Copeland in The Young Ones in 1984, with Jools Holland and members of Squeeze. Completely brilliant!

PANNING OUT NICELY

Mega-selling US rock band Skillet might not be that well known in the UK, but their awesome drummer is from Coventry. Jen Ledger was a finalist in the Young Drummer Of The Year a while back, after which she moved to the States and hooked up with the band. She makes a convincing case for being one of the most exciting young rock drummers around, and she's got a great voice too. Here she is on Conan O'Brien recently, and here's the video to their new single 'Sick Of It' from their album Rise, which they'll be over here touring in November.

A SAW POINT

Ex-Megadeth drummer Nick Menza almost lost his arm to a power-saw a few years ago. Thanks to the miracle of surgery, he has fully recovered, and now he's auctioning off the offending saw blade and an x-ray of his mangled arm. Lovely.

HUG A DRUMMER DAY

Apparently yesterday was International Hug A Drummer Day. Did you get any hugs? No, us neither. But maybe by this time next year it will be a recognised public holiday.

DRUM COVER OF THE WEEK

Great drum cover by CooperDrummer of the god-awful Miley Cyrus's inarguably powerful pop toon. No twerking here, but plenty of stick tricks.

