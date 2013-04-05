Weekend Woodshed

COOL DRUMS

Gavin Harrison visits Sonor's German factory, while the Sonor team film him getting lost. You'd think they could give him directions wouldn't you? Once he's there, it soon becomes apparent he's not just about the driving skills when he's let loose on their new Pro-Lite Series drums. Don't want to spoil the ending of the movie, but he plays some sweet grooves, as do Wim De Vries and Rene Creemers of the Drumbassadors. Sonor also take you through the construction and innovations of the new drums.

NEWS

Say what you like about the musical taste and talent spotting abilities of the Rhythm team, but you can't argue with that of The Rolling Stones. Well, it seems that the two are somewhat in tandem. Take a look at the line up for the Stones' huge Hyde Park show this summer and you'll see punk blues twosome Drenge, a band very recently featured in our Introducing pages. Look closer and you'll also spot Introducing alumni The Vaccines and Triggerfinger. Who said we don't know what we're talking about? Oh, and on he subject of Triggerfinger - who recently unleashed their third album All This Dancin' Around, their madman drummer Mario Goossens is one hell of a player. Just check this exclusive clip of Mario soloing to see what we mean.

NEW ISSUE OF RHYTHM

This week, the brand new issue of Rhythm comes out! Get to the shops on Tuesday and get your copy, if it hasn't already dropped through your door! This month, Jeff Porcaro graces our cover as we tell the life story of the man whose drum sound pretty much defined the 1980s, from the sublime grooves he laid down for tracks like 'Africa' and 'Rosanna' to the hits of Michael Jackson, Madonna and more. We've talked to some of those who knew him best - Toto's Steve Lukather, David Paich and his brother Mike Porcaro, as well as fellow '80s sessioneer JR Robinson. We've also got Clutch's Jean Paul Gaster, Thom Green of Alt-J and Gojira's Mario Duplantier, plus tons of great new gear reviewed and top tuition. Get the enhanced edition from Apple Newsstand, or buy issues online!

WEIRD...

With the world going to hell in a handcart this weekend, what better time to check out this clip of some North Korean children playing guitar. Creepy. Now, we're not ones to generalise, but, yeah, guitarists… weird.

PUMPING ON OUR STEREO

We've been giving the new Yeah Yeah Yeahs album Mosquito a spin this week. Their usual blend of lo-fi and dance-infused indie rock is all present, as Rhythm favourite Brian Chase backs Karen O with taste and skill on the kit. We also had a first listen of a brand new Transplants track, featuring Travis Barker of course. Well punky!

DRUM COVER OF THE WEEK

This guy plays 40 Travis Barker drum parts in just seven minutes! We're suitably impressed - although Blink and you'll miss it, arf.

If you've done a drum cover you're particularly proud of, or if you've seen an awesome one recently - email us at rhythm@futurenet.com!