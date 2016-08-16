Watch Adam Betts get trigger-happy in insane Drumbones drum playthrough video

Adam Betts is an absolute monster multi-tasker. Not content with playing some of the most mind-boggling beats in modern prog-fusion-jazz-rock with Three Trapped Tigers, he's now gone and launched his own solo career.

Colossal Squid is Betts' debut, an organic hybrid of electronic and live drums that was recorded entirely live in the studio. And in the video above, Betts shows you just how he does it on album track Drumbones, triggering live from Ableton using Roland's SPD-SX Sampling Pad.

What's more, what you see and hear in the video is the actual take from the album. Recorded live on video. Mental.

Not sure about you, but we're exhausted after watching that. For more of this sort of thing, check out Colossal Squid when it lands on 25 November.