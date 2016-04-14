Vintage drum gear: Carlton-Jedson drumset with Beverley console, circa 1935

Completing the line-up is a Carlton ‘The Prince’ 14"x6" model snare drum with chrome-on-brass shell. The Prince has dual parallel action snares, top and bottom, which can be flicked on and off by striking the elongated release levers with a stick.

Returning to the Eminent model console, this has a traps tray and typical pre-war percussion effects. Sticky says there’s “a set of period Carlton temple blocks with original mounts. Also a ‘lowboy’ foot pedal, which is from the 1930s and also from Alan’s collection and thought to be British-made. It came complete with original cymbals.

“The remaining cymbals are all vintage and a mixture of Turkish, China-type and a couple of unknowns. The cowbell, woodblock, sticks, brushes and beaters are all of the period, as is the stool, which I believe is an American Leedy, missing its back rest.”

Sticky has a long history in rock and jazz, but these days he is more often to be seen behind his 1940s Slingerland Radio Kings, driving along his own Swing Orchestra. So has he managed to gig this kit yet? “The NDF this year was the set’s first outing,” he reveals. “I have not used it on a gig as yet, but I would love to if an opportunity arose.”

