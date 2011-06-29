VIDEO: slow motion cymbal strike at 1000 frames per second

The video above was created by the Fluke Corporation (manufacturers of electronic testing tools and software) to promote its Fluke 810 Handheld Vibration Tester. They used a Phantom HD Gold video camera to film a single cymbal strike with a drumstick, slowing it down to 1000 frames per second.

"So much of movement is invisible to the human eye. Sure, our eyes can see a cymbal move when struck by a drum stick. But it's what our eyes can't see that is most captivating. Metal rippling as if it were fabric fluttering in the wind…"

(Via: Kottke)