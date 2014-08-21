Tommy Lee: what I've learned about drums, music and showmanship

“I had a couple of different influences growing up and each was for different reasons. I was always impressed by some of the progressive styles of guys like Neil Peart.

"John Bonham was probably the most influential in terms of playing style and timing"

"Then I had really simple guys who were some of my favourites as far as really solid playing goes. Phil Rudd from AC/DC was someone I really liked a lot... Not because I was dazzled by his playing ability - he was just a rock, y’know?

“Of course, John Bonham was probably the most influential in terms of playing style and timing. So probably those three guys and maybe in the double bass drumming area Tommy Aldridge was someone I really liked because he was pretty flashy and did a lot of cool stuff. Like the way he caught his sticks and did the twirls.”