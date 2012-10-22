The Week in Drums: Aquarian inHEAD, Premier deal and more

The inHEAD system first came to our attention way back in 2011, but now it is finally ready to ship here in the UK. Simply, the inHEAD is both an acoustic and electronic head, with a world of sonic possibilities opened up upon switching on the in-built hybrid technology. Look out for the December issue of Rhythm (on sale 20 November) for more.

Not only is Premier celebrating its 90th birthday this week, it is also toasting a new partnership. Rosetti is now the exclusive UK distributor for Premier. For much more on Premier, pick up the new issue of Rhythm, as it is packed with a huge cover feature on the history of Premier.

Drum fans north of the border have a treat in store next month, as the Scottish Drum Fair takes place in Falkirk. The show will be held on 18 November and is set to feature a performance from Craig Blundell, vintage drums for as far as the eye can see, an exclusive launch from Premier and much more. Visit www.scottishdrumfair.co.uk for more.