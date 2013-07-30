The top 20 greatest drum beats of the millennium

You voted in the thousands for the best drum track since 2000

DRUM EXP0 2013: The results are in! We asked you to vote on what you think is the greatest drum beat since the year 2000, and you answered in your thousands.

A huge variety of modern musical genres were put under Rhythm magazine's special drum microscope to select over 50 candidates for the final poll, and from that, you selected these tracks to form the Top 20.

For those of you who believe nothing good has come of the drums since John Bonham shuffled off this mortal coil, check out the huge drum talent on display here…