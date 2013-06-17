The drum heroes of Download 2013

The always entertaining ‘knot were the big draw on Friday night - and as usual they summoned up a furious set of theatrical metal, and one of the biggest, most rhythmical sound of any band you’re likely to hear.

But while the cameras - and most of the eyes in the crowd - were drawn to the percussive clatterings of Clown (up and down on his hydraulic lift, battering his industrial pots and pans), and their other percussionist #3, the real star was Joey Jordison.

His incredible double-kick, intelligent cymbal work, chops and speed have always been the backbone of the band - and once again he delivered to a festival the band consider their ‘spiritual home’.