The 7 best drum educators in the world right now
Pete Riley (Rhythm Magazine Tuition Editor)
The Rhythm Best Of Drums 2015 polls have received over 102,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2015. Here, we present the best Drum Educators of 2015. First up we have Rhythm Magazine's own Pete Riley.
2015 highlight: This list wouldn't be complete without the inclusion of Rhythm Tuition Editor Pete Riley. As well as hosting his own private lessons and recording sessions, each month Pete delivers a wealth of drum lessons alongside the UK's top tutors in the UK's best-selling drum magazine.
Jojo Mayer (Secret Weapons Part 2, A Guide To Foot Technique DVD)
2015 highlight: Jojo's first DVD Secret Weapons For The Modern Drummer was a huge hit and helped push thousands of drummers forward. He did it once again with his newest release, Secret Weapons Part 2, A Guide To Foot Technique, delving even deeper into the nuts and bolts of our playing.
Benny Greb (Art & Science of Groove DVD)
2015 highlight: Benny Greb has always played a mean groove and it's something we've studied a lot. Imagine our amazement, then, when Benny released his newest educational look deep into all aspects of groove. An unmissable addition to any serious drummer's collection.
Mike Johnston (www.mikeslessons.com)
2015 highlight: Another fantastic online tuition offering for drummers, courtesy of one of the most positive and engaging personalities in the drum industry. Mikelessons.com has gone from strength to strength, and his residential drum camps have become a thing of legend.
Mike Dolbear (Young Drummer Of The Year, clinic tours)
2015 highlight: Mike's enthusiasm for all things drumming knows no bounds. From the Young Drummer Of The Year event Mike started over 10 years ago, to the many UK clinic tours he organises, he has a huge passion for educating drummers. This year Mike also announced affiliated drum schools in London, Bournemouth in Glasgow.
Thomas Lang (Thomas Lang Drumming Boot Camps)
2015 highlight: When he's not laying down beats in the studio for an eclectic range of artists, or mesmerising clinic audiences - as he did at this year's Meinl Drum Festival - Thomas Lang is pitching up at locations around the world to inspire drummers with his Thomas Lang Drumming Boot Camps.
Winner: Jared Falk (www.drumeo.com)
2015 highlight: Y'know, we think this internet thing is going to be pretty big, and Drumeo head honcho Jared Falk reckons so too. This year his fantastic online tuition resource went interstellar, including some guest spots from star names including Anika Nilles and Tony Royster Jr. You may have spotted a few ace Drumeo lessons in Rhythm this year too.
