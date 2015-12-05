The 7 best drum educators in the world right now

The Rhythm Best Of Drums 2015 polls have received over 102,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2015. Here, we present the best Drum Educators of 2015. First up we have Rhythm Magazine's own Pete Riley.

2015 highlight: This list wouldn't be complete without the inclusion of Rhythm Tuition Editor Pete Riley. As well as hosting his own private lessons and recording sessions, each month Pete delivers a wealth of drum lessons alongside the UK's top tutors in the UK's best-selling drum magazine.