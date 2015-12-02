The 10 biggest drum personalities in the world right now

The Rhythm Best of Drums 2015 polls have received over 102,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2015. Here, we present the Drum Personality of the Year. First up we have Antonio Sanchez.

2015 Highlight: The Mexican-born drummer, who has worked with Pat Metheny and John Patitucci and has fusion star-studded albums under his belt, and is fast becoming one of the jazz world’s most in-demand drummers thanks to his critically-lauded soundtrack to the Michael Keaton film Birdman. It’s a masterful solo jazz percussion performance that wonderfully frames the single-shot narrative through the bars and backstage corridors of Broadway. Truly inspired.