The 10 best percussionists in the world right now

The Rhythm Best of drums 2016 polls have received over 136,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2016. Here, we present the best percussionists of 2016. First up we have Trilok Gurtu...

2016 highlight: For Trilok, 2016 has very much been a ‘live’ year. The renowned Indian percussionist has split his time this year between performing with the Jan Garbarek Group, the Trilok Gurtu/Paolo Fresu/Omar Sosa Trio and the Trilok Gurtu Band, as well as some breathtaking solo shows.