The 10 best cajons in the world right now
The resurgence of the cajon over the last few years has been as staggering as it has rapid. These unassuming wooden boxes are in actual fact crafted by master artisans and open up a world of opportunity for drummers.
Whether it be part of a dedicated percussion rig or as a handy tool for acoustic gigs, cajons are bigger than ever. That's why this month our team of expert reviewers turn their attention to the top best cajons in the world right now.
Tycoon Red Cherry Acyclic
This hybrid acrylic/black makah cajon from Bangkok-based Tycoon ticks the style and substance boxes. Beautifully designed and packed with power, it also sounds great when played with brushes. But it carries a price tag to match.
3 out of 5
Full review:Tycoon Red Cherry Acyclic
Meinl Artisan
Meinl's Artisan range continues to grow, with each addition to the line showing the excellent craftsmanship you would expect from this iconic brand. The birch-made Solea, Catinia and Seguiriya models are particularly tasty from this Spanish-made series thanks to their subtle tones.
3 out of 5
Full review: Meinl Artisan cajons
LP Widebody
The Widebody is crafted by Latin Percussion's skilled luthiers in Spain and delivers top quality, professional tones. At 46cm x 35cm x 30cm it is shorter but wider than your average cajon, hence the name.
4 out of 5
Full review: LP Widebody
Lion Pro Active
Proudly flying the flag for Britain, Plymouth-based Lion Cajons have been doing some superb work under-the-radar in recent years. This plywood Pro-Active Bass cajon is a bit of a beast, coming in at 48cm tall, 30cm deep and 34cm and offers superb value for money.
4 out of 5
Full review: Lion Pro Active
Natal Large
An iconic name with a long, illustrious history in percussion, Natal knows what it's doing when it comes to cajons. Their Large cajon measures 36cm x 30cm x 48cm and delivers delicious deep tones for not a whole lotta cash. You can upgrade to the XL model for an extra tenner.
4 out of 5
Full review: Natal Large
Pearl Jingle/Cube
Not only do Pearl's Jungle and Cube cajons sound great and look funky but with price tags like these they have done our wallets a favour too. Both feature fibreglass surrounds and hardwood playing surfaces.
4 out of 5
Full review: Pearl Jingle and Cube cajons
PP PP142
If you're looking to get into the cajon boom but you're on a budget, the PP142 would be a cracking choice. You will get a well-finished, sturdy instrument and a handy padded carry case. All with change from £90, not bad at all.
4 out of 5
Full review: PP142 cajon
Duende Elite
The 48cm x 30cm x 31cm Duende Elite is a birch cajon that delivers in spades when it comes to volume and power. It's also a doddle to adjust its snare by hand thanks to its clever three-string mechanism. A great value instrument that usefully fills a gap in the market.
4 out of 5
Full review: Duende Elite
Leiva Pro Omeya Bass
Made from phenolic plywood and Russian birch, the Omeya Bass Studio is a sophisticated, expensive cajon, thoughtfully designed and carefully assembled in quality materials. The higher tone adjustments are subtle, while the bass capabilities are undeniably impressive.
4 out of 5
Full review:Leiva Pro Omeya Bass
De Gregorio Siroco
The Siroco is the result of a collaboration on equal terms between Paulo De Gregorio's Barcelona-based company and J Leiva Percussion, and the results are stunning. Made from sonically sympathetic woods, the birch plywod/pine Siroco is incredibly portable and right at the top of the high-end bracket.
5 out of 5
Full review: De Gregorio Siroco