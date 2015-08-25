The 10 best cajons in the world right now

The resurgence of the cajon over the last few years has been as staggering as it has rapid. These unassuming wooden boxes are in actual fact crafted by master artisans and open up a world of opportunity for drummers.

Whether it be part of a dedicated percussion rig or as a handy tool for acoustic gigs, cajons are bigger than ever. That's why this month our team of expert reviewers turn their attention to the top best cajons in the world right now.