Ten great tracks featuring Jeff Porcaro

A mark of Jeff's reputation was his inclusion on legendary soul diva Aretha Franklin on an album already over-staffed with the drumming talent. Bernard Purdie, Steve Jordan and James Gadson also feature. 'What A Fool...' is sublimely groovy, setting an early benchmark for 1980s soul drumming.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d6alik1Hb_0

