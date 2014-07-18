SUMMER NAMM 2014: Pearl Drums stand in pictures
SUMMER NAMM 2014: In 1973, Pearl set a benchmark in the drumming world with the introduction of Crystal Beat. Well, now the set that is sure to attract more than a fair amount of attention on stage is back.
Crystal Beat's toms include the Opti-Mount suspension system to remove undue shell pressure and increase sustain. 1.6mm triple-flanged hoops offer just the right amount of attack without sacrificing tonal body.
Crystal Beat Series - Ultra Clear
The Spotlight Bass Drum is the tonal heartbeat of the drum set, and features an extended tension/tuning range for low, chest-thumping bass frequencies. Includes locking, slip-free spurs, and secure mounting for toms and accessories. A great foundation for the rest of this complete drum set-up.
Crystal Beat Series - Tangerine Glass and Ruby Red
To capture everything from the loudest accents to the softest "ghost" notes, Spotlight's matching Snare Drum is full of attack and power, yet sensitive enough for drumming at any volume.
Included is Spotlight's Cymbal Set featuring a 16” brass Crash/Ride and a set of 14” brass Hi-Hats; perfect for accents and time-keeping until an upgraded multi-cymbal set-up is acquired.
Spotlight Series
The Spotlight Series is brand new and features everything a drummer needs to start his or her rhythmic journey. The SLS584/C includes:
- 18x12 bass drum
- 10x7 tom
- 14x14 floor tom
- 13x5 snare drum
Includes Boom Cymbal Holder, Hi-Hat Stand, Snare Stand, Pedal, Throne, Tom Holder, 16" brass Crash/Ride, 14" hybrid Hi-Hats, Drum Sticks (2 pr), Stick Bag
Spotlight Series
- 20x16 bass drum
- 10x7 tom
- 12x8 tom
- 14x14 floor tom
- 14x5.5 snare drum
Includes Cymbal Stand, Hi-Hat Stand, Snare Stand, Pedal, Throne, Tom Holder x2, 16" brass Crash/Ride, 14" hybrid Hi-Hats, Drum Sticks (2 pr), Stick Bag
Spotlight Series
- 22x16 bass drum
- 10x8 tom
- 12x9 tom
- 16x16 floor tom
- 14x5.5 snare drum
Includes Cymbal Stand, Hi-Hat Stand, Snare Stand, Pedal, Throne, Tom Holder x2, 16" brass Crash/Ride, 14" hybrid Hi-Hats, Drum Sticks (2 pr), Stick Bag
Spotlight Series
- 22x16 bass drum
- 12x9 tom
- 14x14 floor tom
- 16x16 floor tom
- 14x6.5 snare drum
Includes Cymbal Stand, Hi-Hat Stand, Snare Stand x2, Pedal, Throne, Tom Holder x2, 16" brass Crash/Ride, 14" hybrid Hi-Hats, Drum Sticks (2 pr), Stick Bag.
Fore more information, visit Pearl Drums.