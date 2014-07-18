SUMMER NAMM 2014: Pearl Drums stand in pictures

SUMMER NAMM 2014: In 1973, Pearl set a benchmark in the drumming world with the introduction of Crystal Beat. Well, now the set that is sure to attract more than a fair amount of attention on stage is back.

Crystal Beat's toms include the Opti-Mount suspension system to remove undue shell pressure and increase sustain. 1.6mm triple-flanged hoops offer just the right amount of attack without sacrificing tonal body.