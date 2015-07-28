Summer issue of Rhythm on sale now
The brand new issue of Rhythm is out now and available in print and digitally in store, or from www.myfavouritemagazines.com, Apple Newsstand and the Google Play Store.
This month we pay tribute to the drum legend of all drum legends – the one and only Ringo Starr. As The Beatles icon celebrates his 75th birthday we praise the beats and legacy of the great man. Across this huge feature we, with the help of Gregg Bissonette, Dave Mattacks, Kenny Aronoff, Jim Keltner, Simon Kirke and Nigel Olsson, chart Ringo's drumming story and evolution.
We also delve into Ringo's iconic kit sound and pick out ten of his most incredible beats, and show you how to play them!
Interviewed
We have a packed features section for you this month as we chat with the great and good of the drum world.
We talk to Chris Adler about juggling double duty with Lamb of God and Megadeth as he records killer new records with two metal behemoths.
Gil Sharone gives us an insight into the crazy world of life behind the kit for shock rock veteran Marilyn Manson, while Jose Pasillas looks back at a career with Incubus.
Internet sensation Anika Nilles dicusses YouTube smash videos, insane chops and punishing practice schedules, Craig Kneale on the road to success with Twin Atlantic and Jimmy Chamberlin fills is in on his return to Smashing Pumpkins.
Win!
This month we have a set of Stagg Orbis cymbals worth £492 up for grabs.
On offer we have 16” and 20” crashes and an 18” china. The set received a glowing four-star review in Rhythm a couple of issues back.
Hot new gear reviewed
Once again we run the rule over all of the hottest new gear in our reviews section. This month ranked and rated we have a superb acrylic kit from Pearl, a pair of Pork Pie snares, the Alesis Sample Rack, AKG's Session I drum mic set, new FX cymbals from Zildjian and the latest wares from Protection Racket.
Plus: Rhythm rounds up the ten best cajons in the world today.
Learn
As always we have a whole host of lessons to improve your playing with. This month you can learn Slayer classic Seasons in the Abyss and Circles by Incubus.
Plus, we have video lessons for ten iconic Ringo Starr beats, including Come Together, Rain and Here Comes The Sun.
There's also all of your favoruite regular lessons from Jason Bowld, Erik Stams, Colin Woolway, Pete Riley, Pat Garvey, Kyle Cullen and Mike Sturgis.
