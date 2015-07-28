Summer issue of Rhythm on sale now

The brand new issue of Rhythm is out now and available in print and digitally in store, or from www.myfavouritemagazines.com, Apple Newsstand and the Google Play Store.

This month we pay tribute to the drum legend of all drum legends – the one and only Ringo Starr. As The Beatles icon celebrates his 75th birthday we praise the beats and legacy of the great man. Across this huge feature we, with the help of Gregg Bissonette, Dave Mattacks, Kenny Aronoff, Jim Keltner, Simon Kirke and Nigel Olsson, chart Ringo's drumming story and evolution.

We also delve into Ringo's iconic kit sound and pick out ten of his most incredible beats, and show you how to play them!