Studio clip from Joey Jordison's Scar The Martyr released

Joey Jordison has released an in the studio clip from his brand new band Scar the Martyr.

The Slipknot drummer has taken on the roles of songwriter, drummer, bassist and guitarist for the metal troupe. The band also features vocalist Henry Derek, guitarists Jed Simon and Kris Norris and keyboard player Chris Vrenna.

He explains: "With this project, I focused my efforts on writing for the better of the song. I wasn't worried about flash or persona... It's all about writing a good solid song. I'm writing music that people can grasp and hold on to...something that resonates. If you don't have that, then you have nothing."

And as promised, here is that teaser clip that Joey and co have just released from the studio. Some seriously intense playing going on right here.

The band's as-yet-untitled debut album was recorded at Sound Farm Studios in Iowa. For much more on the band, Slipknot and Joey, keep your eyes peeled for the Summer issue of Rhythm, on sale 30 July.