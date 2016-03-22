Steve White embarks on first Yamaha UK clinic tour

Yamaha has announced its first clinic tour to feature Steve White, renowned as one of the greatest and most influential British drummers of his generation, at eight leading UK drum dealers in May and June.

White joined the Yamaha fold last year, entering what the company calls a 'long-term relationship'. He's been a top pro for more than 30 years, holding down gigs with renowned British rock aristocracy like Paul Weller, The Who, Ian Dury and La Roux. Currently he's playing with new band Family Silver.

Plus, drum teacher seminars

In addition to the clinic tour, White will also be hosting six intensive and interactive days of Advanced Drum Teacher Seminars in Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle, Birmingham, London and Bournemouth. For more info and to book a place, interested drum teachers should email gavin.thomas@music.yamaha.com by 13th May.

Clinic tour dates

22/05: Glasgow Drum Day - 0141 429 3799

31/05: Manchester Drum Centre - 0161 872 9777

01/06: PMT Leeds - 0113 242 6601

02/06: Drum Shop, Washington - 0191 418 7113

06/06: PMT Birmingham - 0121 359 5056

08/06: PMT Romford - 01708 746082

14/06: PMT Cardiff - 029 2022 1029

15/06: Andertons - 01483 456777