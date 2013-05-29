Steve Barney's Juicing and Health Tips

Greetings JUICE-lings! Hope this blog finds you well & enjoying this … (ahem) UK summer weather (cough)! In this feature, my special guest is someone who's making a massive imprint on the raw food/fresh juices and smoothie world with his CLEANSE AMERICA mission. He's written many recipe books (including Small Town Raw - Big City Taste) and has six cleanses already under his (and fellow cleansers') belt.

This coming weekend sees his first three-day cleanse CLEANSE AMERICA - "JUICES, SMOOTHIES & FRUIT FEAST" which I encourage YOU to join! For 3 days, you drink JUST fresh juices, smoothies and fruit (and plenty of water) & get a massive health top-up for the forthcoming Summer (we live in hope right?)

You may remember him from my Rhythm feature back in February 2013 ('Can a Healthier lifestyle improve your Drumming') when he contributed his expert opinion to the article.

This time, he shares what's on his iPod menu, artists that tickle his muso-taste buds and shares a great recipe.

Ladies & Gentlemen… PAUL RISSE!

"My top five artists I'm currently listening to are Bob Schneider, Seryn, Avett Brothers, Ghostland Observatory and Emily Wells. My musical tastes are pretty diverse beyond the above five. I like classical music, but also enjoy artists like Lindsey Sterling who mixes it all together beautifully. Sigur Ros is amazing mood music and I love Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros.

"I love live music shows and feel blessed to have lived in the live music capitol Austin Tx a couple times. I have seen Björk, Coldplay, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, The Eagles and many more in Austin. I saw Edward Sharpe in Marfa when they were at the beginning of their careers. It was a super powerful and intimate show.

"Ghostland Observatory blew my mind the first time I saw them at ACL. Aaron is a great performer and the show was unreal. I was just in Vancouver and caught two great shows of Lynx and Local Natives.

"As long as musicians are pouring their heart and passion into what they are playing I enjoy the experience for what it is."



CACAO BOY - smoothie recipe

"Throughout my many moves across America, people have tried giving me nicknames. A good friend suggested calling me the Cacao Boy because I make chocolate and live in the Cowboy Capital of the World. Although I personally resisted the nickname, it was so brilliant that I gave the name to a smoothie at Barefoot Market (where I work in Stephenville, Texas).

"If you really want a boost, add a scoop of Rockin' Wellness to the cacao boy. Rockin' Cacao Boy, Baby!"

Place all Ingredients in a high-speed Blender :

1 1⁄2 cups hemp milk

2 1⁄2 frozen bananas

4 tablespoons hemp seeds

1 teaspoon maca powder

2 teaspoons cacao powder

2 teaspoon cacao nibs

Blend all ingredients until smooth and creamy.

Sometimes I add the cacao nibs at the end of the blending cycle to add texture.

Top with hemp seeds.

Soooo, just 2 days left to sign up for this three-day event…

Friday 31st May - Sunday June 2nd 2013 -$20.00 / £13.00 (based on current exchange rate)

Included in the price is a brand new eBook (+ 5 additional Cleanse America eBooks… around a total of 160 recipes!)

Sign up here!

You can connect directly with PAUL here:

http://www.cleanseamerica.com/

www.facebook.com/paul.risse.9

www.facebook.com/CleanseAmerica