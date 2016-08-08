Steve Barney reveals all on the punishing life of a session musician

So, just what happened with The Wanted?

“From a record company view I guess, and this is happening across the board, artists are picking up musicians in the countries that they’re going to rather than taking their own bands. What happened to me and a couple of other guys in The Wanted band is that they went to America and picked up another band and then with the gradual success of what they were doing over there they stuck with that American band.”

That must have been a huge kick in the teeth.

“They did a big American tour with a US band which kind of, to be honest, felt a bit of an insult at the time but in retrospect you can understand why these things happen. That doesn’t make it feel any less painful though. When you’re working with an artist and you’re on the way up you want to be there for the longevity of it. They came back to the UK and we did some big shows, we did shows with Westlife and the final show I did with The Wanted was at Hyde Park. About a week later I got the email saying our services would no longer be required. I kind of expected it but that didn’t soften the blow. You have to take these things on the chin.”

You take it on the chin but isn’t a little loyalty expected on both sides?

“Ultimately, we’re hired guns, you’re there to do a job. We played great, but I’m well aware for any gig I can’t do there’s a line of drummers around the corner. We’re not the only choice and we can only do the best we can do. It wasn’t a musical decision, it was financial, it was removing the costs of Visas and things like that, and maybe the dollar to the pound plays a part. That happens and I got past it.”

"I got the email saying our services would no longer be required. I kind of expected it but that didn’t soften the blow."

Where did you go from there?

“I did a nice dep trip to Malaysia with Ronan Keating. That softened the blow being somewhere beautiful on a beach playing with Ronan. My friend Spike [Edney] has a band called the SAS Band, Spike was Queen’s touring keys player. It’s a high-end corporate band and I’ve done a few shows with them. I got up and played a few songs at a charity show with them, Brian May and Midge Ure. They were one-off shows but it softened the blow of what happened with The Wanted.”

Were you tempted by the lower-end corporate route playing parties and weddings?

“I’ve never gone down the corporate route, and that’s not through snobbery. I don’t really want to do weddings and corporate gigs, but I completely respect anyone that does anything at all to put meals on the table. But that’s not to say that it isn’t a credible and financially rewarding path. Without going into numbers I know there’s corporate gigs out there paying more than people are getting for playing the O2 Arena. That’s shocking to say but it’s true.”