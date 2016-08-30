SEPTEMBER ISSUE OF RHYTHM ON SALE NOW!
Chad Smith
The September issue of Rhythm is out now and available in print and digitally in store, or from www.myfavouritemagazines.com, Apple Newsstand and the Google Play Store.
This month the Red Hot Chili Peppers funky drummer Chad Smith talks to Steve White, UK drumming‘s top chap, about maturing as a player, surviving the music industry and bringing his tastiest drumming yet to the band's new album. Chad flew over to the UK especially to talk to your favourite drum mag, and we photographed him busking on the streets of the capital!
Interviewed
Abe Cunningham is the man powering grooving alt-metallers Deftones, and he's lost none of his touch on the band's new album Gore. He tells us about his long-standing but musically productive 'beef' with the band's guitarist and how his approach and playing have evolved over Deftones' long career and brilliant back catalogue. We get an access-all-areas tour of Glen Sobel's rig with shock-rocker Alice Cooper, and meet influential but unsung prog-metal hero Mark Zonder of Fates Warning (Portnoy's a huge fan).
Win!
This month you can get your hands on a Sakae snare drum worth £499!
The snare is a 14"x6ó" drum with a 1.2mm brass shell. It shipswith coated Ambassador heads and Sakae’s silky-smooth snare strainer, and it sounds fantastic.
It can be yours if you pick up a copy of this month's mag and enter our competition!
Reviewed!
As always our expert reviewers check out the latest gear in this month’s Rhythm.
This time round we've got a fantastic cherry-mahogany hybrid kit from DW, Tiger Series snares from UFIP, a B20 bronze snare drum from VK, Kickpro’s innovative purpose-made bass drum pillow and Alesis’ latest e-kit, the Command.
Learn!
As always this month the Drum Lessons CD is packed with great tuition content, including lessons on ghost notes, blast beat fill, jazz comping and nine-note stickings, and anyone looking to start playing double-bass can learn their first double-kick grooves! We also show you how to play Vinnie Colaiuta’s genius odd-time groove on Sting’s 'Seven Days’ and Bill Ward and Black Sabbath's genre-defining metal classic 'Sabbath Bloody Sabbath'.
