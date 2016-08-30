SEPTEMBER ISSUE OF RHYTHM ON SALE NOW!

The September issue of Rhythm is out now and available in print and digitally in store, or from www.myfavouritemagazines.com, Apple Newsstand and the Google Play Store.

This month the Red Hot Chili Peppers funky drummer Chad Smith talks to Steve White, UK drumming‘s top chap, about maturing as a player, surviving the music industry and bringing his tastiest drumming yet to the band's new album. Chad flew over to the UK especially to talk to your favourite drum mag, and we photographed him busking on the streets of the capital!