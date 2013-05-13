Russ Miller set for Mapex dates

Mapex and Russ Miller have joined forces for a UK clinic tour this summer.

The drummer, who has worked with the likes of Nelly Furtado, Hillary Duff and Ray Charles, will be over on these shores for four dates in June.

The full dates are;

10 June: Absolute Music, Poole

11 June: Drum Wright, Reading

12 June: Sound Attak, Colchester

13 June: Rattle and Drum, Derby

During the shows Miller will be behind one of the brand new Mapex Saturn IV kits, giving you the perfect chance to get an up-close glimpse at this series of kits.

For more details head to www.mapex.co.uk. Contact your local venue for details on ticketing.