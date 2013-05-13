Russ Miller set for Mapex dates

Mapex and Russ Miller have joined forces for a UK clinic tour this summer.
The drummer, who has worked with the likes of Nelly Furtado, Hillary Duff and Ray Charles, will be over on these shores for four dates in June.
The full dates are;
10 June: Absolute Music, Poole
11 June: Drum Wright, Reading
12 June: Sound Attak, Colchester
13 June: Rattle and Drum, Derby
During the shows Miller will be behind one of the brand new Mapex Saturn IV kits, giving you the perfect chance to get an up-close glimpse at this series of kits.
For more details head to www.mapex.co.uk. Contact your local venue for details on ticketing.