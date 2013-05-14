Rhythm Studio attracts top drummers for open day

Top drummers are heading to London's Rhythm Studio this summer for a day packed full of percussive fun.



Ex-Stereophonics sticksman Javier Weyler, Basement Jaxx's Nathan Curran and Jessie J drummer Ben Martinez will all be at the studio for its Rock and Pop Academy Music Technology Open Day on 23 June.



So what does that mean for you? Well, it means you can attend masterclasses from these three ace drummers, as well as checking out the Rhythm Studio for yourself and taking a free trial of one of their classes.



For more on this and everything else the Rhythm Studio has going on, head here.