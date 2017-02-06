Punk rock drumming roundtable: Budgie, Steve Grantley and Danny Farrant

Steve: “When you’re in the studio now do you try to get takes from start to finish or do you rely on the fact that you can use Pro Tools?

"For our last album, we rehearsed for about a week and a half in LA before we went into the studio because we’re tight and we didn’t want to spend all the money in the studio doing take after take after take.

"So the way we do it, the way I get the band to do it, we go in and everybody has got their headphones on and we play the song. I’m playing to a click, they’re playing to me, we play it once.

"They all went off to the pub and went swimming and then I had a click track and them playing in my cans so I could do take after take after take. After the third take I haven’t got a guitar player going, ‘Oh, not again!’

"Then you feel terrible, you get red light fever. You think, ‘I’ll go for that fill on the end of this one and if you don’t get it, it doesn’t really matter.’ But I was going for takes to try to make it as live as possible. Me and the bass player did the bass and drums in four days, because we’d nailed it in rehearsal.”

Danny: “It just depends on how long you’ve got. I did the drums in a day I think. We did actually do a bit of rehearsal but there’s no money in it, is there? We didn’t have a big budget. It was get in there, do it as quick as you can.

"I’m not really talking about Buzzcocks now but usually you go in the studio, it’s super quick, you’re super tight, there’s no money, you’re not in a big place and you’ve got stuff that can make it sound like you want it to sound later on. I call it ‘reversal’ because what you used to do was three days’ rehearsal and then go in and do it, get it right and you’ve got it right in the front end.

"Now you go in not rehearsing at all, put it down and then spend three days editing it to make it sound like it would have if you’d done three days’ rehearsal. What’s more fun, rehearsing or editing? Editing is a pain in the ass.”

Budgie: “We’re talking about a unit performance, trying to get the feel of a song, rehearsing beforehand, and crafting a song. At Motown they were basically moving the desks out of the way and doing it after the office folks had gone home.

"So these guys had to be really hot. We have to get this done tonight, so it’s got to be quick, you’ve got to be accurate. The process is very, very fast. Over the prog rock years, we gave ourselves more time.

"Punk rock came along and said, ‘We don’t have any money, we do this ourselves, it’s on a shoestring, we go in the studio tonight and bang out an album’, which is what they were doing. I like it when technology gets low-fi’d – grimy and gritty.”

Steve: “I think something that’s happened in the last 10 years, everybody has got way too busy and there is not enough focus on feel, there’s more focus on pure, raw technique.”

Budgie: “What’s the song about? What are the lyrics? I used to have lyrics taped to my bass drum or my cymbal so I knew what the singer was up to. What I’d remember was vocal cues.”

Steve: “It’s like John Bonham almost being punctuation to Robert Plant. You can bring musicality rather than just technical ability.”

Budgie: “I was feeling inadequate for the longest time because I didn’t have that technical prowess. But I was thinking, well, I’m still here so there must be some reason, but I always used to watch the singer. It was vocalists that I kept close with. Everybody has got to be there when they land.”

Danny: “That is so true, even if they’re wrong, which is something you learn. You make a call. A lot of this goes on in our band. I know which side of the coin I come down on – I go with the singer.

"If the singer is doing his thing and can’t hear you because he’s communicating with the audience, but I know he’s gone out by two beats or a beat, I come back in with him. To me, that’s being a trustworthy person. You’re on his side and you’ve got his back. But you learn that.”

Steve: “I started off, my drum teacher got me a gig with Thames television’s big band, the rehearsal band that would rehearse singers that were coming in, then Ronnie Verrell or someone would come in and do the big gig.

"Then we’d go out and do live shows and that’s where I started working, I was working with guys who were twice my age. They gave me a music stand with all the music, I didn’t know how to set the music stand up.

"Then I got the music out and it was way, way above me. My drum teacher put me in way over my head. All the arrangements were by Tommy Dorsey and my dad had all the Tommy Dorsey records, so they thought I was a brilliant reader and I was playing by ear. I was playing that jazzy stuff but listening to punk rock.”

Danny: “My old man used to play big band stuff all the time. He can’t stand punk rock. I suppose it was to stick two fingers up to the old man to put Siouxsie and the Banshees on.”

Budgie: “I loved XTC.”

Steve: “Me too! I was just thinking of that myself. Terry Chambers was brilliant, wasn’t he?”

Budgie: “His son is playing now. He says his son is a better player than him. He lives in Australia apparently. Making Plans For Nigel, a wonderful drum beat and it’s still the one that is his signature beat. You come up with something that’s yours, your way of doing something. And he had massive toms, big drums.”

Steve: “Is that where you got it from or had you already started doing that?”

Budgie: “No, I was watching him. I was quite a novice drummer then. XTC arrived in Liverpool, we had Eric’s club in Liverpool and so we got the first visitation of The Clash and XTC, The Ramones, Talking Heads, and Blondie with Clem Burke.

"All this stuff was filtering in. And Kraftwerk. My old Gretsch kit was 14", 15" and 18" [toms], strange sizes. I was tuning it up and tuning it down, reading about how Bonham tuned his kit. I had techs coming up to me saying, ‘Use smaller sizes because they cut through more,’ which sort of makes sense but they didn’t sound very good to me.”