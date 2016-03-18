Playing drums not challenging enough? Throw in a backflip

If you're finding drilling your rudiments too straightforward and your limbs couldn't be any more uncoupled, perhaps its time to try something demanding.

Backflipping from one kit to another mid-performance, for instance.

If you're more comfortable watching this sort of thing than, you know, actually doing it, check out creator Aric Improta's youtube channel. Not only is he an impressive drummer in his own right for his band Night Verses, but the viral success of this video surely means we'll see some sort of suitably acrobatic follow-up.