Pink drummer Mark Schulman to host ICMP masterclass

PRESS RELEASE: The Institute of Contemporary Music Performance (ICMP) is delighted to announce an exclusive masterclass with one of the most in-demand drummers of the world, Mark Schulman. The event takes place on Wednesday 10 February 2010, at the ICMP facilities in London.

A master drummer, professional engineer, producer and studio owner, Mark is constantly on top of his game. With a career of high-profile international tours and TV appearances with artists such as Pink, Simple Minds, Cher, Sheryl Crow, Billy Idol, Foreigner, Richard Marx and Tina Turner, it is no wonder he is one of the worlds most sought after drum clinicians.

Mark will be continuing to tour the world on Pink's sold out 'funhouse tour'.

ICMP students will be given the chance to hear Mark speak about his experiences, offer advice, and demonstrate techniques. In support of his new DVD, 'A Day in the Recording Studio', Mark will also be teaching students how to record drum tracks quickly, cheaply and effectively themselves.

