PiL drummer Bruce Smith on 40 years of post-punk

“We recently did a festival in Leipzig, it was the world’s biggest goth festival,” explains an ever-so-slightly bemused Bruce Smith.

“We weren’t really sure what to expect or why they had even booked us. But it was great, we played to a full house at one in the morning. It was fantastic.

Such experiences are commonplace for smith and his Public image Ltd bandmates. The group, led by John Lydon and also featuring Lu Edmonds and Scott Firth, have been winning over potentially hostile audiences and confounding popular opinion ever since Lydon’s Country Life butter bounty paved the way for their studio comeback with 2012’s this is PiL.

Smith first joined up with Lydon in 1986 as part of a PiL line-up featuring guitarist John McGeoch and bass player Allan Dias. Smith, who had cut his teeth with post-punk pioneers the Pop Group, remained part of PiL until the band fizzled out in the late ’90s.

After a spell as an in-demand London session musician and seven years working on projects in New York, Smith got an unexpected call from Lydon in 2009 to reform PiL. Few would have imagined that the reunion would last seven years and counting, fewer still would have guessed that it would yield two records. The most recent of which is the excellent What The World Needs Now….

Released in 2015, the record is classic PiL, fuelled by Lydon’s ever-intriguing snarl and carried along thanks to Smith’s reggae-influenced beats. When PiL rolled into town we jumped at the chance to chat with the post-punk drum hero as we endeavoured to find out all about PiL past, present and future.

The Pop Group came very early on for you, perhaps before you had honed your playing ability

“It was very early on. I had played a bit but I wasn’t terribly experienced when I joined the Pop Group, I was still a beginner basically but we all were. We were learning and writing at the same time. We had some pretty high ideals [laughs]. We were trying to create something that was individual and exciting to us. We wanted to do what we wanted and not copy others. We had a lot of influences, some of which were quite sophisticated musically. My own skills were very different from the kind of thing I was listening to. I had the idea of what I wanted to do but I wasn’t particularly able to execute them. That’s part of getting your own voice.”

The Pop Group was one of the early post-punk bands and punk rock was a huge motivator for us, but we weren’t really rockers. That wasn’t what we were into.

A lack of ability must have had a big impact on your early playing style

“Oh most definitely. The Pop Group was one of the early post-punk bands and punk rock was a huge motivator for us, but we weren’t really rockers. That wasn’t what we were into. I grew up in a family where my dad had an amazing record collection with everything from New Orleans jazz to Miles Davis and early Herbie Hancock. Reggae was a huge part of my experience growing up as well. There were a lot of syncopated rhythms, that’s what I was really turned on by and that’s what I was trying to do [laughs].”

The Pop Group was an eclectic band. Were you ahead of your time?

“I don’t know how innovative we were, we were certainly very arrogant. We were just busy doing what we were doing. The early Public Image records came out at around the same time, I think Metal Box came out jut after Y. At that time we weren’t aware of what other people in other cities or around the world, we didn’t have the coverage like we have now where you are immediately aware of what everyone is doing. Back then we didn’t have that so we just did what we did.”

Was Y your first studio experience?

“It wasn’t, but it was a huge learning curve. We did a couple of demos at the old Olympic Studio but when we did Y I didn’t have much experience. The producer Dennis Bovell was a huge influence in that regard. A great producer realises who he is producing, what their talents are, and their talents may be minimal, and then figures out how to make the artist’s vision come to life. Dennis was really good at that.”