Here's a story we didn't expect to wake up to this morning, AC/DC's Phil Rudd is to release a solo album.

The record, titled Head Job, is set to drop in August.

And what does it sound like? Well, it's a bit like AC/DC really. Check the It's A Long Way To The Top-tinged Repo Man below.

Rudd has been a busy boy of late, as it was recently revealed that DC have finished up work on their as-yet-untitled new album, with a release likely before the end of the year.