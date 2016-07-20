Periphery's Matt Halpern: 10 drummers that blew my mind

Jumping from a mind-boggling double concept record to a brand new album within 18 months could leave the fans of many band’s heads spinning.

Luckily for Periphery, as they prepare to drop new album III: Select Difficulty, their devoted following remains steadfastly by their side, and drummer Matt Halpern reckons he knows why.

“Sometimes bands take big steps to the left without staying connected to their fans and that can polarise their fans,” he explains. “But, if you keep your fans in the know and let them understand what you’re doing they are more willing to understand what you’re doing and give it a chance. We will always keep our fans in the loop of the directions we’re going in.”

Of course it’s not just keeping their fans in the loop that has helped the prog titans build a stellar reputation. The fact that they are all sublime players certainly helps. Halpern himself has blown many a mind wide open with his jaw-dropping performances as he mixes up deft technicality, raw power and delicate feel.

All of which means that when we asked the drummer to come up with ten players who have blown his mind, he knew exactly what constituted a show-stopping sticksman.